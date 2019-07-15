Press release
Queen has approved the nomination to the Suffragan See of Reading: 15 July 2019
Queen approves nomination of the Venerable Olivia Josephine Graham to the Suffragan See of Reading.
The Queen has approved the nomination of the Venerable Olivia Josephine Graham, BA, Archdeacon of Berkshire, in the Diocese of Oxford, to the Suffragan See of Reading, in the Diocese of Oxford, in succession to the Right Reverend Andrew John Proud, BD, AKC, MA, who resigned on 1st May 2019.
