Queen confers Peerages: 18 May 2018

The Queen has been graciously pleased to signify Her intention of conferring the following Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life:

Nominations from the Leader of the Conservative Party

Diana Barran MBE – founder and lately chief executive of SafeLives The Rt. Hon. Sir Edward Garnier QC – lately Member of Parliament for Harborough and former Solicitor General The Rt. Hon. Sir Alan Haselhurst – lately Member of Parliament for Saffron Walden and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons The Rt. Hon. Peter Lilley – lately Member of Parliament for Hitchin and Harpenden and former Secretary of State for Social Security Catherine Meyer CBE – founder and lately chief executive of Action Against Abduction The Rt. Hon. Sir Eric Pickles – lately Member of Parliament for Brentwood and Ongar and former Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government The Rt. Hon. Sir John Randall – former Member of Parliament for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Treasurer of HM Household and Deputy Chief Whip. Vice-Chairman of the Human Trafficking Foundation and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister Amanda Sater, JP – lately Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party. Chairman of StreetGames and of The Queen’s Club Foundation The Rt. Hon. Andrew Tyrie – lately Member of Parliament for Chichester and former Chairman of the Treasury Select Committee

Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party

Martha Osamor - campaigner on immigration, employment rights and racial discrimination Pauline Bryan – author and campaigner Iain McNicol – lately General Secretary of the Labour Party

Nomination from the Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party

Dr. William McCrea – lately Member of Parliament for South Antrim

Privy Council Appointments

The Queen has been pleased to approve that Baroness Chakrabarti be sworn of Her Majesty’s most Honourable Privy Council.

Knighthoods

The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Knighthood be conferred upon The Rt. Hon. David Evennett MP.