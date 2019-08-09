Queen appoints Lord-Lieutenant for Banffshire: 9 August 2019

Mr Simpson was educated at the University of Aberdeen from 1975-79 achieving a second class upper division and later a Postgraduate Certificate of Education at Aberdeen College of Education.

His background is in teaching. His first role was as Teacher of Religious and Moral Education, Turriff Academy and subsequently became head of the department. Shortly after he became Staff Tutor in the Grampian region and was later promoted to Assistant Head Teacher, Deputy Head and Head Teacher in the local area. He currently works part-time as a Tutor at the School of Education, University of Aberdeen and in 2016 was runner-up for the ‘Life Time Achievement’ category at the Scottish Education Awards.

Mr Simpson has held numerous roles within the local community including Session Clerk at Macduff Parish Church and is the immediate past president of the Banff Rotary Club. He is also currently a member of the National Mission and Discipleship Council and Convener of Mission Committee, Presbytery of Buchan both community roles he has held in the Church of Scotland since 2017.

In his spare time he enjoys swimming, hill walking, genealogy, local history, reading, international affairs and golf.

Mr Simpson has been married to Louise since 1981. His date of birth is 23rd June 1956 and he is aged 63.