News story
Programme: EU-UK Article 50 negotiations Brussels, w/c 3 September 2018
Talks will be held in Brussels, w/c 3 September 2018
Thursday, 6 September 2018
- Principals’ meeting: Michel Barnier, the European Commission's Chief Negotiator, and Dominic Raab, UK Secretary of State for Exiting the EU.
This meeting will be preceded by meetings at technical level on Wednesday 5th and Thursday 6th on the remaining issues of the Withdrawal Agreement and the future relationship.
Published 5 September 2018