Programme: EU-UK Article 50 Negotiations, Brussels, 5-7 March 2018
UK and EU officials will hold further discussions next week
Monday, 5 March 2018
Meeting at technical level
- Implementation
- Other separation issues
- Governance
Tuesday, 6 March 2018
Meeting at technical level
- Implementation
- Other separation issues
- Technical clarification to the Joint Report on the financial settlement
Wednesday, 7 March 2018
Meeting at technical and Coordinators’ level
- Implementation
- Other separation issues
- Technical clarification to the Joint Report on the financial settlement and citizens’ rights
- Ireland / Northern Ireland
Additional meetings at Coordinators’ level may be scheduled.
Published 2 March 2018