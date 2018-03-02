News story

Programme: EU-UK Article 50 Negotiations, Brussels, 5-7 March 2018

UK and EU officials will hold further discussions next week

Department for Exiting the European Union
Monday, 5 March 2018

Meeting at technical level

  • Implementation
  • Other separation issues
  • Governance

Tuesday, 6 March 2018

Meeting at technical level

  • Implementation
  • Other separation issues
  • Technical clarification to the Joint Report on the financial settlement

Wednesday, 7 March 2018

Meeting at technical and Coordinators’ level

  • Implementation
  • Other separation issues
  • Technical clarification to the Joint Report on the financial settlement and citizens’ rights
  • Ireland / Northern Ireland

Additional meetings at Coordinators’ level may be scheduled.

