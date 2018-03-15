News story

Programme: EU-UK Article 50 negotiations Brussels, 16 to 19 March 2018

Talks will be held in Brussels, 16 to 17 March 2018

Published 15 March 2018
From:
Department for Exiting the European Union
placeholder

Friday, 16 March 2018

Meetings at technical level

  • Technical clarification to the Joint Report on the financial settlement and citizens’ rights
  • Other separation issues
  • Implementation Period

Saturday, 17 March 2018 - Sunday, 18 March 2018

Additional meetings at Coordinators’ level may be scheduled.

Monday, 19 March 2018

  • Principals’ meeting
Published 15 March 2018

Related content