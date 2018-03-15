News story
Programme: EU-UK Article 50 negotiations Brussels, 16 to 19 March 2018
Talks will be held in Brussels, 16 to 17 March 2018
Friday, 16 March 2018
Meetings at technical level
- Technical clarification to the Joint Report on the financial settlement and citizens’ rights
- Other separation issues
- Implementation Period
Saturday, 17 March 2018 - Sunday, 18 March 2018
Additional meetings at Coordinators’ level may be scheduled.
Monday, 19 March 2018
- Principals’ meeting
Published 15 March 2018