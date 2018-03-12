News story

Programme: EU-UK Article 50 negotiations Brussels, 13 to 15 March 2018

Talks will be held in Brussels, 13 to 15 March 2018

Department for Exiting the European Union
Tuesday, 13 March 2018

Meeting at technical level

  • Technical clarification to the Joint Report on the financial settlement

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Meeting at technical level

  • Technical clarification to the Joint Report on citizens’ rights

  • Other separation issues

Meetings a Coordinators’ level

  • Ireland / Northern Ireland

  • Implementation

Thursday, 15 March 2018

Meeting at technical level

  • Other separation issues

Additional meetings at Coordinators’ level may be scheduled.

