News story
Programme: EU-UK Article 50 negotiations Brussels, 13 to 15 March 2018
Talks will be held in Brussels, 13 to 15 March 2018
Tuesday, 13 March 2018
Meeting at technical level
- Technical clarification to the Joint Report on the financial settlement
Wednesday, 14 March 2018
Meeting at technical level
-
Technical clarification to the Joint Report on citizens’ rights
-
Other separation issues
Meetings a Coordinators’ level
-
Ireland / Northern Ireland
-
Implementation
Thursday, 15 March 2018
Meeting at technical level
- Other separation issues
Additional meetings at Coordinators’ level may be scheduled.
Published 12 March 2018