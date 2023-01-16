Professor Tom Clutton-Brock MBE new Chair of the Interim Devices Working Group

Professor Tom Clutton-Brock MBE has been appointed as Chair of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) Interim Devices Working Group.

The Interim Devices Working Group will provide independent, external expert input and advice on the safety, performance, benefits and risks of devices in use in the United Kingdom healthcare system, prior to the launch of the statutory committee under the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021.

Professor Clutton-Brock (MB ChB FRCP FRCA FFICM) is also Director of Medical Devices Testing and Evaluation Centre.

Professor Clutton-Brock also holds a number of other positions including Clinical Director of NIHR Trauma Management MedTech Cooperative; Chair of NICE Interventional Procedures Advisory Committee; Associate Medical Director of University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust; and Professor of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine at University of Birmingham.