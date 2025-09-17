Professor Richard FitzGerald appointed to the Commission on Human Medicines

Professor Richard FitzGerald has been appointed as a commissioner of the Commission on Human Medicines for 4 years from 8 September 2025.

The appointment will involve a time commitment of approximately 22 days per year including 11 meetings. Remuneration for the roles will be at a rate of £325 per meeting.

This appointment is made in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments. The regulation of public appointments against the requirements of this Code is carried out by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

The appointment is made on merit and political activity played no part in the decision process. However, in accordance with the Code, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public.

Professor FitzGerald has not declared any political activity.