Privy Council appointments: 13 September 2019

The Queen has been pleased to approve that Michael Ellis QC MP, Alec Shelbrooke MP and Valerie Vaz MP be sworn of Her Majesty’s most Honourable Privy Council.

Notes for editors

Michael Ellis QC MP is a Conservative and Unionist Party politician and the Solicitor General. He was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Northampton North in May 2010.

Alec Shelbrooke MP is a Conservative and Unionist Party politician. He was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Elmet and Rothwell in May 2010.

Valerie Vaz MP is a Labour politician and Shadow Leader of the House of Commons. She was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Walsall South in May 2010.