Press release
Privy Council appointment: 18 September 2019
The Queen has been pleased to approve that Conor Burns MP be sworn of Her Majesty’s most Honourable Privy Council.
Notes for editors:
Conor Burns MP is a Conservative and Unionist Party politician and Minister of State at the Department for International Trade. He was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Bournemouth West in May 2010.
Published 18 September 2019