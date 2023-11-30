Prime Minister's words on the death of Henry Kissinger
I had the great pleasure of spending time with Dr Kissinger at No10 earlier this year. I learned so much from him, from studying his work as a student to reading his most recent books as Prime Minister.
Henry had a great affinity for and understanding of the UK, with many friends and admirers here. He was a titan of international diplomacy who led a remarkable life.
Right until his 100th year, he was a source of great wisdom on subjects from geopolitics to AI. Our thoughts are with his family.