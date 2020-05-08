Prime Minister’s call with President Putin: 8 May 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to President Putin today to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

They paid tribute to the collaboration between British and Russian forces during the Second World War, including through the Arctic convoys, and to the heroism and sacrifice of all those who lost their lives.

They also discussed the bilateral relationship between our countries. The Prime Minister was clear we should maintain dialogue but that obstacles to further progress remained.

The leaders spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and agreed on the importance of continuing to work together and with other countries to defeat the disease.

The Prime Minister invited President Putin to take part in the Global Vaccine Summit that the UK will host virtually in June, to strengthen healthcare systems and tackle coronavirus in some of the world’s poorest countries.