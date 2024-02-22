Prime Minister visits North Wales on Levelling Up tour: 22 February 2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit North Wales today to see how the Levelling Up agenda is helping to spread opportunity, create jobs and revitalise local communities across North Wales.

He will today meet engineers in Anglesey to see the work that goes on behind the UK Government’s rollout of faster, more reliable broadband, as well as visit communities and businesses across the two-day tour of the region.

The visit comes just as the UK Government announces that more than one million homes, businesses and public buildings can now access the best internet speeds on the market as a result of UK Government investment.

Growth in gigabit coverage in Wales over the past year is among the fastest in the UK. Today nearly 70 per cent of Welsh premises have access to a gigabit capable connection. Before our rollout, only seven per cent of Welsh premises had access five years ago.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Levelling Up is about providing people with better opportunities to work, travel and feel proud of where they live.

Upgrading one million premises with high-speed gigabit broadband is part of our long-term plan to deliver a brighter future by connecting people, businesses and regions across the entire United Kingdom.

We’re breathing new life into communities across North Wales through greater connectivity, a brand new freeport, more cash for high streets and a £1 billion investment into North Wales rail.

As part of our Levelling Up agenda, the Government has stepped in to upgrade places which have been left out of the commercial rollout.

Where previously many people would have struggled to stream TV shows or run small businesses, we are delivering greater connectivity – growing the rural economy, creating jobs and ensuring all communities across the country can reap the rewards of lightning-fast connectivity.

This follows the Government’s recent delivery of major projects to spread jobs, prosperity and investment right across North Wales: