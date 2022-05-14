Prime Minister to visit UAE to pay respects to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to the United Arab Emirates tomorrow [Sunday] to pay his condolences following the death of the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Prime Minister issued a statement yesterday on the news of Sheikh Khalifa’s passing:

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi. He was a wise and respected leader who will be missed enormously. Through his work as President and Sheikh he has made a personal contribution to regional stability and conservation which will long be remembered. I know that the long and deep ties, which unite our countries, will continue and through our cooperation and friendship, we can ensure peace, prosperity and justice in the world. I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the people of the United Arab Emirates.

The Prime Minister’s visit will also reinforce the close bond between the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates, which will continue under the Presidency of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.