Prime Minister to meet President Trump for wide ranging talks in Scotland

The Prime Minister will travel to Scotland today to meet the President for talks on his golf course in Turnberry

The leaders are expected to discuss progress on implementing the UK-US trade deal, hopes for a ceasefire in the Middle East and applying pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine

The leaders will travel on together for a further private engagement in Aberdeen

The strength of the UK-US relationship will be on display again today (Monday 28 July) as the Prime Minister meets US President Donald Trump in Scotland for wide-ranging talks.

The Prime Minister will travel to the President’s golf course in Turnberry during the course of his private visit, ahead of the President’s landmark second State Visit to the UK in September.

Over the course of the visit, the leaders are expected to talk one-on-one about advancing implementation of the landmark Economic Prosperity Deal so that Brits and Americans can benefit from boosted trade links between their two countries.

The Prime Minister is also expected to welcome the President’s administration working with partners in Qatar and Egypt to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza. He will discuss further with him what more can be done to secure the ceasefire urgently, bring an end to the unspeakable suffering and starvation in Gaza and free the hostages who have been held so cruelly for so long.

Securing peace in Ukraine will also be high on the agenda, with the Prime Minister and President set to talk about their shared desire to bring an end to the barbaric war. It is expected they will reflect on progress in their 50-day drive to arm Ukraine and force Putin to the negotiating table.

After their meeting they will travel on together to a private engagement in Aberdeen.

The UK and the US have one of the closest, most productive alliances the world has ever seen, working together to cooperate on defence, intelligence, technology and trade.

The UK was the first country to agree a deal with the US that lowered tariffs on key sectors and has received one of the lowest reciprocal tariff rates in the world.

Businesses in the aerospace and autos sectors are already benefitting from the strong relationship the UK has with the US and the deal agreed on 8 May.

The Government is working at pace with the US to go further to deliver benefits to working people on both sides of the Atlantic and to give UK industry the security it needs, protect vital jobs, and put more money in people’s pockets through the Plan for Change.