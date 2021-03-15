Prime Minister to chair meeting of Crime And Justice Taskforce to discuss Violence against Women and Girls

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today chair a meeting of the government’s Crime and Justice Taskforce to discuss further steps to protect women and girls and make sure our streets are safe.

The meeting will be attended by ministers, senior police officers and representatives from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ahead of the meeting the Prime Minister said:

Like everyone who saw it I was deeply concerned about the footage from Clapham Common on Saturday night.

I have spoken with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner who has committed to reviewing how this was handled and the Home Secretary has also commissioned HM Inspectorate of Constabulary to conduct a lessons learned review in to the policing of the event.

Tomorrow I will chair a meeting of the Government’s Crime and Justice Taskforce to look at what further action we need to take to protect women and ensure our streets are safe.

The death of Sarah Everard must unite us in determination to drive out violence against women and girls and make every part of the criminal justice system work to protect and defend them.

On the agenda for today’s meeting will be:

The strategy on Violence against Women and Girls It is right that we listen to the powerful experiences of people across the country which is why we reopened our survey to inform this work. Since it launched again on Friday evening it has already had 53,000 responses.

Government work on securing Safer Streets We are already working with forces on local schemes, backed up by £25m, to help prevent crime, such as increased street lighting and CCTV. We will look at how this work can further help to make the streets safer for women.

Rape prosecutions and the Criminal Justice System We are conducting an in-depth review into the criminal justice system from end to end when it comes to rape and sexual assault. Every part of the criminal justice system has to play its role in bringing perpetrators to justice and better supporting victims.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said:

With Sarah and her family in my thoughts and prayers, I will continue to do all I can in my role as Home Secretary to protect women and girls.

Everyone should be free to walk our streets without fear of harassment, abuse or violence.