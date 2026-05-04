Prime Minister to bring together leaders across public life to drive whole of society response to antisemitism

The Prime Minister is convening leaders from across society in Downing Street this morning to call for action on all forms of antisemitism

Opening the event, he will call for everyone to stand up and play their part in eradicating hatred

Influential representatives from business, civil society, health, culture, higher education and policing will take part in individual roundtable discussions with members of the Jewish community, hosted by Ministers

Leaders from across society are being brought together in Downing Street this morning to drive forward progress on tackling antisemitism in all its forms.

The Government has been taking action to protect Jewish communities and tackle antisemitism since coming into power. Following the despicable antisemitic terrorist attack in London last week, a spate of serious arson attacks in recent weeks, and the terrorist attack in Heaton Park in October, the Government is committed to accelerating a whole of society response to antisemitism.

The Prime Minister is convening the event, which will be attended by leaders from the business, civil society, health, culture, higher education and policing sectors, where he will ask attendees to reflect on the forms antisemitism takes in their sector, the work they are already doing to tackle it and how they can go further at pace. Each sector will spend the morning in an individual roundtable meeting, chaired by a Minister.

Opening the event, the Prime Minister is expected to say that every part of society needs to stand up together and refuse to platform hatred or turn a blind eye to extremism.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will say:

Last week’s terrorist attack in Golders Green was utterly appalling. But it was not an isolated incident. It is part of a pattern of rising antisemitism that has left our Jewish communities feeling frightened, angry, and asking whether this country, their home, is safe for them. These disgusting attacks are being made against British Jews. But, make no mistake, this crisis – it is a crisis for all of us. It is a test of our values. Values that are not guaranteed, but are earned. Every single day, through our actions. So, it is not enough to simply say we stand with Jewish communities. We must show it. And that responsibility lies with each and every one of us. That is what today is about. Because only by working together, can we eradicate antisemitism from every corner of society.

The Prime Minister will also convene Ministers this afternoon for a Middle East Response Committee meeting focused on the domestic security implications of the conflict in the Middle East, in particular the heightened threat to Jewish communities in light of recent attacks.

Today’s event builds on commitments made in recent days to accelerate work to confront extremism, protect the Jewish community and strengthen cohesion.

This includes announcing an additional £25 million in funding to increase police patrols, enhance security at synagogues, schools and community centres, and place specialist and plain-clothes officers in communities to prevent serious harm before it occurs. It brings the total funding to £58 million this year – the largest investment a Government has made in protecting Jewish communities in history.

The Government will also fast-track legislation to counter the malign actions against the Jewish community from state actors and strengthening the response of our justice system by working to speed up sentencing for antisemitic offences. A further £7 million investment will also tackle antisemitism in schools, colleges and universities.