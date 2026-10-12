Prime Minister to attend UK-EU summit in Brussels on 20 November

The Prime Minister will meet António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Brussels on 20 November 2026 for the second UK-EU summit.

The Prime Minister will use the summit to push for deals to cut costs and red tape for British farmers and businesses, support industry and boost growth in every part of the country.

At the first summit, held in London on 19 May 2025, the UK and the EU agreed a new strategic partnership.

In Brussels, leaders will review progress since then and agree on practical next steps to deepen cooperation on security, illegal migration and crime, while cutting red tape and lowering costs for farmers and food businesses.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: