Prime Minister to address Parliament ahead of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address Parliament to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
The Prime Minister will address Parliament today [Thursday 26 May] to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.
In proposing an Humble Address, he will praise her dedicated service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth throughout her historic seventy year reign.
To celebrate the milestone, thousands of people in communities across the UK will come together to take part in festivities during a four-day Bank Holiday weekend spanning 2-5 June.
Events such as a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place, bringing people together to celebrate Her Majesty.
Proposing the Humble Address, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say:
Today we pay tribute to a head of state whose length of service and dedication to duty to are simply without parallel.
The only monarch most of us in this country have ever known and the rock to which our nation and our people have been anchored throughout all that the past 70 years have thrown at us.
That is why next week the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will be unabashed in celebrating not the institution of the Crown but the individual who wears it.
This remarkable woman who by God and her right has led her country through good times and bad.
Who has dedicated her life to her people, to her beloved Commonwealth, to the very idea of what a constitutional monarchy can and should be.