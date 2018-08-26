Prime Minister takes Welsh firms on first visit to Africa

Pioneering Welsh firms will join the Prime Minister on her first visit to Africa as she sets out the opportunities available for UK businesses to grow in emerging markets across the continent.

Cardiff-based company Sure Chill will be one of 29 representatives of UK business from across the country representing the very best of British business in technology, infrastructure and financial and professional services.

Their revolutionary cooling technology is already used worldwide, including in 20 African countries. Products such as their vaccine fridge can stay cool during a power outage for over 12 days without power in temperatures of 43C. They are working with organisations such as UNICEF and the World Health Organisation as well as world leading brands to develop solutions for homes and businesses.

Also joining the Prime Minister is Carmarthenshire water technology company Hydro Industries who develop, design and operate state-of-the-art solutions for water purification and the processing of industrial effluent, delivering clean technology to a global market.

Visiting South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya over the course of the trip, they will meet with leading businesses, policy makers and entrepreneurs in order to build new investment, trading and export ties between the UK and these emerging markets.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns will join the Prime Minister in South Africa to meet with a range of businesses to discuss trade and investment opportunities with Wales and the UK.

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

The Welsh companies I am taking to Africa are leading examples of how UK innovation is transforming the technology sector on a global scale. The ambition and commitment to driving change that both Sure Chill and Hydro Industries showcase is exactly what I want to see from British businesses, and I am pleased they are joining me on this important visit as the UK looks to deepen its partnership with Africa.

Wayne Preece, CEO of Hydro Industries, said:

This visit offers the chance to highlight how the best of British innovation, technology, manufacturing and construction can address the toughest challenges of the developing world in an efficient and impactful way. Having witnessed the transformative effect on Hydro technology on the lives of some of the most disadvantaged in the world, the prospect of doing so on a much larger scale with such strong partners and the financial clout of the U.K. government would be extremely exciting, and I hope this trade mission will help identify some immediate opportunities.

Nigel Saunders, CEO of Sure Chill, said:

Africa is a very important market for Sure Chill, from our life-saving vaccine refrigerators to our life-changing off-grid domestic refrigerators, and also for the future application of our energy shifting green technology. It is always a privilege to visit Africa to see our pioneering work first-hand and an honour to be here on this occasion with Prime Minister Theresa May as the UK strengthens its ties with the fast developing continent.

Africa is developing fast; more than half of the anticipated growth in global population between now and 2050 is expected to occur in Africa, and according to the International Monetary Fund, African economies are amongst the fastest growing in the world, making it a significant trading and investment partner for the UK.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will set out how new partnerships between the UK and Africa can add value to the UK economy, create new market opportunities for British businesses, and boost jobs and prosperity for the benefit of all.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said: