Prime Minister takes part in National HIV Testing Week – UK Government backed drive offering free, quick and easy HIV self and home testing kits.

First Serving Prime Minister and serving G7 leader to take a public HIV test.

HIV Testing Week to drive efforts to reach estimated 4,700 undiagnosed people living in England to end new HIV transmissions by 2030.

In support of National HIV Testing Week, the Prime Minister undertook a public rapid HIV home test, available for free, in No10 Downing Street.

By taking part in the campaign, he will be the first serving British Prime Minister and serving G7 leader to take a public test on camera.

Joined by Terrence Higgins Trust Patron Beverley Knight, the Prime Minister took a rapid home test to raise awareness that during National HIV Testing Week, anyone in England can order a free and confidential HIV test from www.freetesting.hiv to do at home.

The campaign which sees up to 20,000 funded kits being available to the public – centres on regular home or self-testing – one way to meet the Government’s ambition to end new HIV cases in England by 2030 committed to by the Prime Minister in December.

After undertaking a test, the Prime Minister said:

It is really important to do it, and I am pleased to have taken part too. It’s easy, it is quick. And during testing week you can get a test free – so it is a great time to also take part. If people test, they will know their status, it is better that people know, and that is a good thing because you can then get access to treatment, and that will also help meet our collective target to end new HIV transmissions by 2030.

It comes as polling by YouGov, on behalf of leading HIV Charity the Terrence Higgins Trust, has found that more than 80% of adults in England are unaware it is possible to test for HIV at home.

However, when prompted as an option, at-home testing was the most popular way to know your HIV status, with 44% of people saying it would be their preference.

The Prime Minister has committed to ending new HIV cases in England by 2030, with a new HIV Action Plan to be published in summer 2025.

Once diagnosed, people living with HIV can access free, effective treatment which means they can have a normal life expectancy and can’t pass on the virus.

Richard Angell OBE, Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust said:

The Prime Minister has made history by becoming the first G7 leader to publicly take an HIV test while in office and has led by example. This free, quick and simple test sends a powerful message to the country and to the public. During National HIV Testing Week, anyone in England can order a test to their home, whether that’s to Downing Street, to Penzance or to Berwick-up-Tweed. England can be the first country in the world to end new HIV transmissions, but we are not on track to do so by 2030. Scaling up HIV testing will be crucial to our shared goal. We are delighted that Keir Starmer is leading from the front in this mission.

Beverley Knight MBE said:

Living with HIV today is a world away from the experience that my late best friend Tyrone endured in the early 2000s. People living with HIV can now easily know their status, can access effective treatment and live a long, healthy life. I wish this was case for Ty. In his memory, I’m using my voice alongside the Prime Minister to make everyone aware of how easy it is to test. People need to hear the crucial message that thanks to effective medication people living with HIV can’t pass it on, so we can end this epidemic once and for all.

Rebecca Mbewe, an author and speaker, who is living with HIV said: