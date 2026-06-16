Prime Minister secures major jobs and energy investment at G7 to deliver growth and security at home.

£1.3 billion in new investment secured from leading companies in France and India to back clean energy and AI projects in the UK

More than 1,400 new jobs to be created in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham

Major new battery storage and clean power projects to boost energy security and help bring down bills for working people

The Prime Minister will unveil a major package of international investment into the UK economy at the G7 Summit, delivering more than a thousand jobs, strengthening energy security and helping to bring down costs for working people.

The deal includes major investments from French and Indian firms into Britain’s clean energy infrastructure and AI sector - backing high-skilled jobs in cities including Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham while helping deliver more stable and affordable energy.

At a time of rising global instability, including conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East, the Prime Minister is using the summit to work with partners to reduce pressures on household bills, strengthen supply chains and unlock new opportunities for British workers.

Today’s investments come as the Prime Minister meets world leaders to drive growth and security at home in an increasingly uncertain global context. They include:

£25 million investment from Indian based tech firm Hexaware Technologies to expand its UK operations, creating around 1,200 jobs in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham in AI, digital services and quantum technologies

£1 billion from InfraVia to invest in a pipeline of battery storage and flexible energy projects across the UK — helping ensure electricity remains available when demand is high, and keeping the grid stable and affordable

More than £300 million from Atri Energy Transition to develop large-scale battery storage and advanced manufacturing creating more than 100 jobs and supporting the UK’s clean energy future

Together, these investments will support high-skilled jobs, strengthen the UK’s energy independence, and help protect households from volatile global energy prices.

The government is determined to accelerate the shift to homegrown power, reducing reliance on international fossil fuel markets and helping deliver more stable, affordable energy for families and businesses over the long term.

Today’s announcement cements the UK’s leadership in clean energy, with the government having secured £90 billion in private investment into renewable projects since taking office.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

The world is more dangerous than it has been for a generation, with conflict abroad washing up on our shores. That’s why I’m focused on making the UK the best place to do business by offering global investors the stability and competitive environment they need to grow, even in the face of global uncertainty. These investments will create thousands of high-skilled jobs, back British innovation and strengthen our energy system so families are better protected from global shocks.

The announcements also underline the UK’s standing as a leading destination for investment, particularly in new and emerging industries such as AI and clean energy and build on the Government’s modern Industrial Strategy.

Hexaware Technologies, which is based in India, is set to expand its presence in the UK through the expansion of its delivery centre in Birmingham and establishment of its R&D Centres in Manchester and Leeds. The investment will support innovation at scale in new and emerging technologies including AI and quantum computing and is expected to create around 1,200 jobs over the next three to five years, supported by £25 million in capital investment.

Atri Energy Transition - an India-based clean energy investor - will invest more than £300 million in the UK to develop large-scale battery storage and advanced manufacturing. This includes new facilities supporting more than 100 jobs and helping store energy so it can be used when demand is highest. This will strengthen the UK’s energy security and help protect households from spikes in global energy prices.

InfraVia’s £1 billion investment will fund a pipeline of projects across the UK, including battery storage and a flexible energy platform that can be switched on to boost supply when renewable energy is low. In practice, this means a more reliable electricity system that can keep the lights on during periods of high demand, helping to stabilise energy prices and reduce the risk of sudden spikes in household bills.

CEO of Hexaware Technologies Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan said:

Hexaware has worked alongside businesses in the UK for more than three decades. We have very high ambitions for our growth, creating impact in the UK and proudly supporting the Government’s inclusive vision for AI. Our investments are focused on developing young talent, working with unique published datasets, and collaborating with government at all levels across the country to create a positive impact for the citizens of the UK. These investments in AI research, digital innovation for citizen services, and talent incubation will create meaningful social impact while fuelling and accelerating the UK’s long-term economic growth.

CEO & Founder of InfraVia Capital Partners Vincent Levita said:

We believe the launch of Supernova Power is the kind of investment the UK needs as it moves towards a more electrified, digital and low-carbon economy. As digital infrastructure, EV and the wider electrification of industry increase pressure on power systems, flexible generation and battery storage will be essential to maintaining energy security, strengthening grid resilience and enabling more renewable power to come online. This investment is a strong vote of confidence in the UK’s energy infrastructure market and testimony on the stability of its regulation and commitment towards renewable energy.

The Prime Minister is working with G7 partners to ease pressures on global energy markets, including efforts to stabilise key shipping routes and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East to help bring down costs for households.

By securing investment through international engagement, the Government is delivering tangible benefits at home - from new jobs and investment in communities to stronger energy security and lower household bills.