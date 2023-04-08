Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Easter Message: 9 April 2023
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Easter Message, Sunday 9 April 2023.
Easter Sunday gives us a chance to reflect on the considerable contribution Christian communities make to our national life – offering support and a sense of belonging to so many across the country.
Christianity and its values of tolerance, compassion and charity are embedded in our history and national fabric. Its values are British values.
I would like to wish all those celebrating today a very happy Easter.