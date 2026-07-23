Prime Minister pledges growth in every postcode across whole of UK as he visits Scotland

Prime Minister vows to bring back hope ahead of first meeting with First Ministers of Scotland and Wales.

Andy Burnham will also attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Will say devolution has to be about giving local communities power.

Comes as the Prime Minister gives families across the nations more breathing space with immediate action on the cost of living.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham will pledge to deliver growth in every postcode across the UK as he visits Scotland during his first week in office.

This afternoon [Thursday 23 July], the Prime Minister will hold meetings in Glasgow with the First Minister of Scotland John Swinney and the First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth, before watching the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games later on.

During his talks the Prime Minister will set out how he plans to work collaboratively with the heads of the Scottish and Welsh Devolved Governments - based on a genuine partnership.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

“When I say we need good growth in every postcode, I mean every postcode across the whole of the UK. Every place and every person matters.

“I’m not focused on point scoring or discussing constitutional changes like referendums, I want practical measures to help people live well and bring back hope.

“That’s why I’m giving families more breathing space with help on the cost of living, which I have started this week by taking VAT off electricity bills, saving money for millions of households.”

In his first week, the Prime Minister has taken action to give families more breathing space by cutting taxes on energy bills for tens of millions of families this winter.

But this is just the start. As the Prime Minister has said, we need to rewire the Westminster-centric system that has left too many people feeling disconnected from decision making. That’s why he has set up No10 North to spread opportunity and investment more fairly across the UK and put power closer to people’s lives.

We are building a new economy, re-industrialising the United Kingdom and using public procurement to back our industry and create jobs.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet with the First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland on his tour of the United Kingdom in August, where he will visit places across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Through this tour, the Prime Minister will hear from people about what is needed in their communities as we restore hope that’s not been there in recent decades.