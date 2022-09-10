Prime Minister Liz Truss's call with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: 10 September 2022
Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The Prime Minister spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning, following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
The leaders spoke about the fondness felt for Her Majesty The Queen, both in the United Kingdom and New Zealand, and shared their condolences.
The Prime Minister also expressed her sincere condolences for New Zealand after the capsize of a boat off the coast of the South Island in recent hours.