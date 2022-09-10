Prime Minister Liz Truss's call with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi: 10 September 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon, following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for his heartfelt condolences, which he said were on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians.

The leaders acknowledged the grief felt by the many people of the UK and India, and paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen’s lifetime of service.

The two agreed on the vital importance of the UK-India relationship and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future.