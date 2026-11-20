Prime Minister Andy Burnham to meet European leaders at the UK-EU Summit in Brussels today to deliver a deal to cut costs, keep prices down and open up opportunities for young people

The Prime Minister will set out how a closer, more pragmatic partnership with Europe can strengthen control of our borders and national security

Summit follows months of intensive negotiations to agree a better deal for the British people

The Prime Minister will today meet European leaders at the UK-EU Summit in Brussels to deliver a deal that cuts costs, keeps prices down and creates opportunities for young people.

The Government has taken a collaborative and pragmatic approach to talks with European partners, focused on a simple test: ensuring any deal makes a real difference to working people in Britain.

The Prime Minister’s priorities for the Summit are clear:

Cutting costs and easing pressure on prices – making it quicker, cheaper and simpler for food and drink to move between Britain and the EU, cutting red tape for British producers and helping keep prices down in the shops.

Cutting red tape and backing British industry – working more closely with Europe to remove barriers to trade for British manufacturers and protect jobs in our industrial heartlands.

Restoring opportunities for young people – giving young people back the chance to live, work, study and travel in Europe, and bringing Europe’s brightest young talent to the UK.

Securing our borders – working with our closest neighbours to take on the criminal smuggling gangs behind dangerous Channel crossings.

Closer cooperation with the EU is expected to add billions of pounds to the UK economy, supporting the Government’s mission to deliver growth in every postcode and put more money in people’s pockets.

Strengthening Europe’s collective security is also at the heart of the Prime Minister’s vision for the UK’s relationship with the EU – building on his attendance at the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin on Thursday, where he announced a £260 million package of support for Ukraine, including 1000 long-range drones.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

“The test for this Summit is simple: does it make life better for people in Britain? That is what I will deliver in Brussels today – cutting costs, keeping prices down in the supermarkets and creating opportunities for young people.

“Britain and Europe share values, interests and a global neighbourhood. In a more dangerous world, we are stronger together. A closer partnership with Europe is good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe.”

European Union Relations Minister Hamish Falconer said:

“Business across the country have been clear, our current deal with the EU is not good enough.

“From binning excessive paperwork holding back our exporters, to creating new opportunities for our young people to learn, thrive and succeed, our work today will make a difference to businesses, farmers, families and households across the UK.”