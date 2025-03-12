Prime Minister: I will reshape the state to deliver security for working people

New era of global instability means Government must go further and faster in delivering missions.

PM to take on ‘cottage industry of checkers and blockers slowing down delivery for working people’.

Digital revolution underpins moves to a more agile, effective and active state – refocused on delivering Plan for Change.

Tech and AI teams will drive improvement and efficiency in public services with 2,000 new TechTrack apprentices.

Taxpayer’s money saved by slashing waste on pricey contractors.

Costs of regulation to be slashed for businesses to boost growth that puts more money in working people’s pockets.

The Prime Minister will set out how he will “go further and faster in reshaping the state to make it work for working people.”

Reflecting on international events of the last few weeks, he will say that national security is economic security, and therefore “the fundamental task of politics right now is to take the decisions needed on national security, to deliver security for people at home.”

The Prime Minister will set out his belief in the power of “an active government that takes care of the big questions, so people can get on with their lives.”

He will share his diagnosis that the state has become bigger, but weaker and isn’t delivering on its core purpose, before outlining his mission to reshape it. He will say that the new global “era of instability” means that the Government must double down in delivering security for working people and renewing our nation.

The intervention follows the Government’s step change in approach to regulation and regulators, following the abolition of the Payments Systems Regulator as the Prime Minister commits to a government wide target to cut administrative costs of regulation by 25%.

New plans announced to support delivery will include new AI and tech teams sent into public sector departments to drive improvements and efficiency in public services. One in 10 civil servants will work in tech and digital roles within the next five years with 2,000 tech apprenticeships turbo charging the transformation.

The moves come as the Government slashes the costs of red tape by a quarter for businesses.

It is expected the Prime Minister will say:

The great forces buffeting the lives of working people, and an era of instability driving in their lives….

The need for greater urgency now could not be any clearer. We must move further and faster on security and renewal.

Every pound spent, every regulation, every decision must deliver for working people…

If we push forward with the digitisation of government services. There are up to £45bn worth of savings and productivity benefits, ready to be realised.

And that’s before we even consider the golden opportunity of artificial intelligence. An opportunity I am determined to seize.

Fundamentally reshaping the way the British state delivers and serves working people by becoming more tech-driven, productive, agile and Mission focused will be set out alongside further detail on the digitalisation of public services and the wider British state.

The approach will be underpinned by the mantra that “No person’s substantive time should be spent on a task where digital or AI can do it better, quicker and to the same high quality and standard.” The digitisation will include the sweeping modernisations, a new apprenticeship scheme, TechTrack, will bring 2,000 apprentices into public sector departments by 2030, making sure the UK Government has the skills needed to overhaul public services using tech - creating new opportunities across the country and delivering on the Plan for Change.

DSIT unveiled this week that initial tests of an AI helper for call centre workers included in the bundle, built in partnership with Citizens’ Advice, showed that it could halve the amount of time it takes call handlers to give responses to complex questions on anything from consumer rights to legal support.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said:

There is a £45 billion jackpot to secure if we use technology properly across our public sector – but we can’t hope to come close to securing that if we don’t have the right technical talent with us in government.