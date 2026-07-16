Prime Minister commits €300 million to fund fighter jets for Ukraine - backing British jobs and bolstering Ukraine’s defence

Major UK investment to help deliver full squadron of Swedish Gripen fighter jets for Ukraine as Prime Minister visits President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine.

Aircraft to help Ukraine defend against relentless Russian attacks and modernise Ukrainian Air Force.

Boost for UK defence industry with investment supporting 5,000 high-skilled jobs.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has today announced that the UK is investing €300 million to help deliver advanced Swedish Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, strengthening Ukraine’s ability to defend its skies from Russian attacks, while supporting thousands of highly skilled jobs across the UK.

From Saab UK in Fareham to Leonardo UK in Edinburgh, the UK defence industry continues to play a vital role supporting Ukraine. The construction of Gripen aircraft will support 5,000 highly skilled jobs across more than 50 UK-based companies which supply the global Gripen programme.

The funding will help Ukraine field a squadron of 16 Gripen E fighter jets by 2029. The package also includes pilot and engineer training, simulators, spare parts and other equipment needed to get the aircraft to the frontline.

Gripen jets – capable of air-to-air combat, conducting strikes on ground targets, and reconnaissance missions – will help Ukraine build a modern air force, capable of defending against relentless Russian attacks.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Over the past two years, I have visited Ukraine four times and seen first-hand the devastation Russia has inflicted, the rubble and destruction left behind, the constant threat of drone attacks, and the harrowing stories of those whose lives have been torn apart by this war. That is why the UK’s support will never waver. Today’s investment will help put advanced Gripen fighter jets in Ukrainian skies, strengthening their ability to defend their country while supporting thousands of skilled jobs here at home. From British engineers to Ukrainian pilots, this is our partnership in action, building Ukraine’s long-term security, strengthening Britain’s defence industry, and showing Putin that we are not going anywhere.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis MBE MP said:

I’m proud of how our nation has supported Ukraine’s courageous resistance, and the vital role our British businesses have played to ensure Ukrainian Armed Forces can fight now and deter in the future. These fighter jets will help give Ukraine the air power needed to deter Putin, and this investment supports thousands of good jobs across our nation.

This investment comes as the Prime Minister vows the UK will continue to support Ukraine’s forces in the fight against Russia with a wide range of military kit. The announcement builds on the Prime Minister’s commitment to deliver 150,000 drones and thousands of air defence missiles to Ukraine this year.

Gripen jets have low maintenance requirements and can be operated by small ground crews, making them well-suited to Ukraine’s operational requirements.

Gripen aircraft are highly interoperable with NATO forces and have previously operated alongside UK aircraft. Last summer, Swedish Gripens deployed alongside the Royal Air Force in Poland as part of NATO’s air policing mission.

The UK is providing £3 billion in military support to Ukraine this year and continues to lead international efforts, including through the co-leadership of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, to equip Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to defend itself and secure a lasting peace.