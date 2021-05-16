Prime Minister appoints new Special Envoy on LGBT rights: 16 May 2021

He will lead efforts to champion LGBT equality at home and abroad and will chair the ‘Safe to be Me: A Global Equality Conference’ in June 2022.

Combatting harassment and violence against LGBT people is a manifesto commitment, and hosting the UK Government’s first global LGBT conference allows us to promote equality on the international stage.

Lord Herbert is Chair of the Global Equality Caucus, an international network of parliamentarians & elected representatives dedicated to tackling discrimination against LGBT people. He was a Member of the House of Commons 2005-2019 and was Chair of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global LGBT Rights 2015-2019.

As Special Envoy, Lord Herbert will bring together the Government’s domestic work and supercharge our global leadership on LGBT rights. Focusing on progressing legislative reform, tackling violence and discrimination, and ensuring equal access to public services for LGBT people. He will also be working with the Minister for Women and Equalities to coordinate a year of domestic action on LGBT issues, in the run up to the global conference.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

I have always been immensely proud to live in a country that is one of the most progressive and liberal when it comes to LGBT equality. The freedom to love who you want is a key British value and a vital component of any democracy. The pandemic has however exacerbated the existing inequality LGBT people experience globally, with violence and discrimination a daily reality for some. The UK Government, with our international partners, believes this is the time to take collective, global action. I want to thank Nick for the brilliant leadership he is already playing as Chair of the international conference; and I look forward to continuing to work together in his new role as Special Envoy on LGBT rights

Nick Herbert (Lord Herbert of South Downs) said:

With our immense soft power, and as a global force for good, the UK has an important role to play in leading international efforts to tackle the violence and discrimination against LGBT people which should have no place in the modern world. I am committed to the cause of promoting LGBT rights worldwide and I look forward to continuing that in my role as the Prime Ministers Special Envoy and as the Chair of the Global LGBT Conference. At a time when Covid has pulled many of us apart, the conference offers a real chance to bring people together and drive change for good.

He will commence his role immediately.