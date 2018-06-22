Prime Minister Appoints 2 Trustees to the National Gallery

Tonya Nelson

Tonya Nelson is Director of Museums and Cultural Programmes at University College London. A former barrister, she has been Chair of Trustees for the Bomb Factory Arts Foundation since 2016. She is currently interim Chair of the UK Committee of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and was formerly a Trustee of the Collections Trust.

Molly Stevens

Molly Stevens is Professor within the Departments of Materials and Bioengineering at Imperial College London. She is currently the Director of the UK Regenerative Medicine Platform focussed on smart materials. Her research has been recognised by over 20 awards, including the 2017 Harrison Medal from the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain.

The roles are not remunerated. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last 5 years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. The candidates have declared no such political activity.