Press statement - Progress on the UK’s exit from, and future relationship with, the European Union

The United Kingdom and the European Union negotiating teams have reached agreement in principle on the Withdrawal Agreement. The terms of the UK’s departure on 29 March 2019 have been established, providing a smooth exit and orderly transition to the future relationship for people, businesses and organisations across our country.

The two sides have also agreed an outline of the Political Declaration on the future relationship, which sets out the broad structure, scope and objectives for the UK’s future partnership with the EU.

Negotiations will now continue to finalise the full Political Declaration for review by the Prime Minister, and the leaders of the EU27.