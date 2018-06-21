Press Release: UK-Poland security ties strengthened

The Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary will today (21 June) visit Warsaw to strengthen security, defence, and cyber ties with Poland.

Boris Johnson and Gavin Williamson will join Jacek Czaputowicz and Mariusz Błaszczak in Helenow, near Warsaw, as UK-Poland ties go from strength-to-strength.

The joint UK-Poland measures include:

Strengthening collective defence against cyber-attacks and other threats from hostile actors, sending a clear message that they will not be tolerated.

Establishing a strategic communications project to support independent media in countries in Eastern Europe, to ensure a wider range of voices in the media, in order to strengthen resilience against disinformation.

Joint work on improving resilience to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear-related risks.

Further work to prepare for the signature of the UK-Poland Defence Action Plan which will implement co-operation in a range of military areas.

The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

“The UK and Poland are close friends and allies on a range of issues, including security, foreign policy, trade, and culture. This meeting will help to solidify even further a relationship that is growing from strength to strength.

“Both countries take seriously the threats posed to independent media, to cyberspace, and to our collective security. That’s why we will today agree to build on our co-operation in these areas, to counter together hostile threats to our two countries.”

The Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Poland and the UK face the same intensifying threats to our security, prosperity and way of life. Our two countries are important European and NATO allies – both committed to playing a leading role to keep our nations and continental Europe safe. As we implement the UK-Poland defence treaty our historic partnership grows ever closer to meet the evolving and complex threats that we share.”

The ministers will also look ahead to the upcoming Western Balkans Summit in London on 9-10 July, hosted by the UK with the 2019 edition being hosted by Poland. The Foreign Secretary and Mr Czaputowicz will also agree to hold a joint visit to the Western Balkans in the coming months.

Further information