Precautionary recall of Hibiwash due to microbial contamination

As a precautionary measure, Mölnlycke Health Care is recalling three batches of Hibiwash, an antimicrobial wash, due to microbial contamination at the manufacturing facility.

Contamination with Burkholderia cepacia was identified during routine weekly monitoring, but there have been no reports of patient harm.

The risk from Burkholderia cepacia is very low for most people, but some patient groups are at a higher risk and may be more vulnerable to infection. This includes patients who have cystic fibrosis or are awaiting lung transplant. There have currently been no confirmed cases of Burkholderia cepacia infection in patients from the affected batches.

Healthcare professionals and retailers should stop supplying Hibiwash with batch numbers 5156042, 5156043, and 5156093 and return all remaining stock to suppliers. Patients should check for the batch number on the bottle and those who have an impacted batch of Hibiwash should stop using it. Patients with cystic fibrosis or who are awaiting lung transplant who have been supplied with Hibiwash since 10 February 2026 will be contacted directly to check if they have an impacted batch. If you have not been contacted directly, then contact the team responsible for your care. .

Alternative chlorhexidine gluconate 4% washes are available and are not impacted by this recall.

Shareen Doak, Deputy Director, Benefit-Risk Evaluation, at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said:

“If you have Hibiwash, check the packaging for batch numbers 5156042, 5156043 or 5156093 and stop using it. These batches could be contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia and should be taken to a pharmacy for safe disposal.

“Please be reassured that there have been no reports of patient harm associated with this microbial contamination, and this recall is being carried out as a precaution.

“If you have used the product and are concerned that you may be vulnerable to infection or have experienced an adverse reaction, please seek medical advice.

“Any suspected adverse reactions can be reported to the MHRA through the MHRA’s Yellow Card Scheme scheme.”

Notes to editors