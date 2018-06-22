Poundworld Retail Limited in administration: how to claim redundancy or register as a creditor

Information for former employees

If you’ve been dismissed

If you’ve been dismissed, you might be entitled to redundancy pay, holiday pay and statutory notice pay from the Insolvency Service.

The amount the Insolvency Service can pay you will be subject to certain legal limits. Information about the legal limits is available.

Other money you’re owed will be paid to you automatically through the company’s payroll. This includes salary, wages, or overtime you’re owed.

Who is eligible

You can to apply to the Insolvency Service for redundancy pay, holiday pay and statutory notice pay if:

you worked for Poundworld under an employment contract

you live in England, Scotland or Wales

If you live in Northern Ireland you will need to make you application through The Department for the Economy. Find out about your rights in Northern Ireland if your employer is insolvent.

Workers and self-employed contractors who provided services to the company are not eligible to apply. Instead, these individuals should contact the administrator to register as creditors.

How to apply

The Administrator will give details about how to apply and will also give you a case reference number (eg CN12345678).

Once you have this information you can apply online.

Paying your claim

Once you submit your online application, it takes us an average of 14 days to process your application and pay claims.

However, sometimes we need to get additional information from you or from the administrator. This can take a bit of time.

We’ll contact you directly if we need anything from you.

We always try to pay eligible claims within 6 weeks of receiving the application.

Please don’t contact us to check the status of your application until after the six weeks have passed. This will help us deal with everyone’s application as quickly as possible.

Getting help

If you have questions about your situation or about any wages, salary, or overtime you’re owed, you can contact the administrator by:

phone: 020 7303 3399

Email

If you need help completing your application, you can contact the Insolvency Service’s Redundancy Payments helpline on 0330 331 0020.

When calling, please have your case reference number (eg CN12345678) and National Insurance number to hand. If you do not have a case reference number, please contact the administrator.

If you need to email us after submitting your claim, please only use the email address you gave on your application form. Otherwise, we won’t be able to respond to you for security reasons.

Other support available to you

JobCentre Plus, through its Rapid Response Service, is ready to support any employee affected by this announcement.

Support could include:

helping people facing redundancy to write CVs and find jobs

providing general information about benefits

helping people to find the right training and learn new skills

helping with costs like travel to work expenses.

In Scotland, redundancy support is provided through the Scottish Government’s Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) – there is more information on the Skills Development Scotland website.

In Wales, the service is delivered by the ReAct scheme.

In Northern Ireland, for Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) and Income Support, contact your Jobs and Benefits office. For Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), contact the ESA Centre.

Contact Acas (Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) for help and advice on dealing with redundancy.

Anyone worried about their pension situation can ring The Pension Advisory Service (TPAS) on 0300 123 1047 for free and impartial guidance.

Factsheet: finding a new job, managing your finances and benefits available to you.

Information for creditors

You’ll need to register as a creditor in the administration if:

you haven’t been paid for goods or services you’ve supplied to Poundworld

you’ve paid Poundworld for goods or services that you haven’t received

Information about how to register as a creditor can be found on the administrator’s website.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Insolvency Enquiry Line.

The Insolvency Enquiry Line can give you general information about: