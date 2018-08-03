Press release
Potential phishing scam impersonating Ministry of Defence Officials.
The MOD has been made aware of a possible phishing fraud. Targets of the fraud have received emails purporting to originate within the MOD attempting to make contact or seeking money.
Anyone who receives suspicious emails that might match this profile should take the following action:
- Not to respond to the suspicious communication, or cease all further correspondence if they have already responded
- Report it to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre which can be contacted at www.actionfraud.police.uk or on 0300 123 2040.
Published 3 August 2018