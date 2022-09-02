Political Members appointed to the Committee on Standards in Public Life

The Prime Minister has today confirmed the appointment of three political members to the Committee on Standards in Public Life (CSPL). Jeane Freeman will commence her role on 1st December 2022, Baroness Finn on 21st November 2022, and Margaret Beckett’s new term begins on 1st November 2022.

Jeane Freeman

Jeane Freeman OBE is the former SNP MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley constituency from 2016 to 2021.

Jeane Freeman was the Minister for Social Security 2016-2018 and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, 2018-2021 in the Scottish Government.

Outside of politics she has been appointed an honorary professor at Queen Margaret University (QMU) and appointed to a University of Glasgow role within the University’s College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences.

Baroness Finn

Baroness Finn, of Swansea, became a Conservative peer in 2015, and has served as a special adviser in the Cabinet Office, the Foreign Office and Department of Business, Innovation and Skills, and to the Prime Minister in 10 Downing Street. She has been a member of the advisory council of Transparency International, a trustee of the think tank Demos, a Parliamentary Fellow at St Antony’s Oxford, a member of the advisory board of the Centre for Politics, Philosophy and Law, King’s College, London, and served as a Non-Executive Director of the Cabinet Office.

Margaret Beckett

The Rt Hon Margaret Beckett DBE MP was originally appointed to the Committee on Standards in Public Life on 1 November 2010 and was most recently reappointed on 31 October 2019.

Margaret Beckett has been Labour MP for Derby South since 1983. She was Secretary of State for Trade and Industry 1997-1998, President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons 1998-2001, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs 2001-2006, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs 2006-2007, and Minister for Housing and Planning 2008-2009. She has also been Chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee. Margaret is a member of the Labour National Executive Committee (1980-1981, 2012-) and is Chair of the Joint Committee on National Security Strategy.

Lord True, Minister of State at the Cabinet Office welcomed the new Members appointments, and Margaret Beckett for her continued work on the Committee saying:

“I would like to congratulate Jeane Freeman and Baroness Finn on their appointment to the Committee and I am grateful to Margaret Beckett for her continued service to the Committee. I have no doubt that all these appointees will continue to display their strong commitment to the principles of public life.”

Notes:

The Committee on Standards in Public Life:

The Committee on Standards in Public Life (CSPL) is an independent advisory non-departmental public body that advises the Prime Minister on ethical standards across the whole of public life in the UK. It conducts broad inquiries, collecting evidence to assess institutions, policies and practices and makes recommendations to the Prime Minister where appropriate.

The Committee promotes the Principles of Public Life, which outline the ethical standards those working in the public sector are expected to adhere to. The Principles apply to all public office holders and private and voluntary organisations delivering services paid for by public funds.

Political Members are appointed for three-year renewable terms. More information about CSPL can be found on their website.