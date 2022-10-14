Political Honours conferred: October 2022

The King has been pleased to approve that the honour of Knighthood be conferred upon John Whittingdale OBE MP and James (Jake) Berry MP and that the honour of Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George be conferred upon James Duddridge MP.

The Prime Minister has recommended these honours to the King, further to advice from the former Prime Minister, Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP.

Kt

Rt Hon James Jacob BERRY MP

Member of Parliament for Rossendale and Darwen; Minister without Portfolio and Chairman of the Conservative Party; former Minister of State for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth. For political and public service to the North of England.

Kt

Rt Hon John WHITTINGDALE OBE MP

Member of Parliament for Maldon, former Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. For political and public service.

KCMG

James DUDDRIDGE MP

Member for Rochford and Southend East; Minister of State for International Trade; former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Africa, for DEXEU, Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury, and Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.