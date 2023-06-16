Press release

Political Honours conferred: June 2023

The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Honours.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Published
16 June 2023

The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Honours upon the undermentioned:

Knight Bachelor

The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP; Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth, formerly Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State. For public and political service.

KBE

The Rt Hon Michael Ellis KC MP; Member of Parliament for Northampton North, formerly Attorney General. For public and political service.

Published 16 June 2023