Political Honours conferred: June 2023
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Honours.
Knight Bachelor
The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP; Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth, formerly Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State. For public and political service.
KBE
The Rt Hon Michael Ellis KC MP; Member of Parliament for Northampton North, formerly Attorney General. For public and political service.