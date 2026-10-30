PM’s message to Devolved Governments: “Work with me to empower every single part of the UK”

PM offers to work together for everyone across the UK in meetings with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland today

Opportunities for young people, reindustrialisation and regional empowerment on the agenda at the first National Economic Council for the nations in Glasgow

No10 North offer to work collaboratively to support growth in every postcode

Prime Minister Andy Burnham makes new offer to work with each nation to place more decision-making in the hands of regions and cities at a meeting with the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales in Glasgow today.

At the first National Economic Council for the nations, the Prime Minister will say that devolution by default shouldn’t be about the transfer of powers from one Parliament to another but should go deeper within nations to empower all places and communities who know best what they need to grow and access opportunities.

The Prime Minister said he would do politics differently when he took office. He is clear that when we share common challenges and the common goal of achieving better outcomes for people across the United Kingdom, we should work together.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

“Through No10 North, we are rewiring the state. I want to make sure every city and region in the United Kingdom is part of that.

“Today I’ll be making an offer to the governments of each nation. Put politics aside and work in partnership with the UK Government to develop models of regional empowerment that ensure communities can use their own strengths to unlock their potential.

“This is the next stage of devolution. Together, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

Devolution works best when it is built from grass roots up, putting control into the hands of the people and the places who know their communities best. The Prime Minister wants to explore closer working with the Devolved Governments through No10 North to drive reindustrialisation, while removing existing barriers to growth.

Today’s meeting follows the Prime Minister announcing that £1 billion will be invested across the UK over the next four years in innovation clusters to help high potential regions build world-leading industries.

And it comes after the Chancellor this week gave families more breathing space and investment for businesses at the Budget, with action on the cost of living, fuel prices and local jobs – alongside continued funding for the Devolved Governments to provide public services.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is convening the first meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) dedicated to the nations with the First Minister of Scotland John Swinney, the First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth and representation from Northern Ireland.