PM's meeting with the President of Colombia: 17 June 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister welcomed the President of Colombia Iván Duque to Downing Street, as part of the President’s first visit to the UK since taking office.

The leaders began by recognising the close trade links between the UK and Colombia and agreed on the need to increase opportunities, particularly in the creative, clean energy and fintech sectors.

They discussed the situation in Venezuela and President Duque thanked the Prime Minister for the UK assistance for Venezuelan refugees in the region.

They also spoke about the importance of tackling climate change, looking at the ambitious targets both countries have set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the need for greater international cooperation on this issue.