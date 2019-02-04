PM's Chinese New Year video message 2019

PM Theresa May’s Chinese New Year video message 2019

The fireworks are being prepared. The red envelopes are being filled. And, around the world, hundreds of millions of people are coming together to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Across the UK, lanterns are being hung in Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham and many of our other great cities – including here in London, home to one of the biggest Chinese New Year celebrations outside Asia.

The festivities are undoubtedly one of the highlights of Britain’s cultural calendar, showcasing the strength, vibrancy and diversity of our multicultural society.

And they’re a reminder of the incredible role that our Chinese community plays in British life – from students who have just arrived here to study, to families whose roots in this country go back well over a century.

It’s a legacy and a contribution that I celebrated here at Downing Street last week, bringing together leading figures from across our Chinese community – people without whom the UK would not be the successful, dynamic country it is today.

So wherever and however you are celebrating, let me wish you a very happy new year, and a prosperous and auspicious Year of the Pig.