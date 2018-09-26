PM's bilateral with President Rouhani of Iran: 25 September 2018

The Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with President Rouhani of Iran in New York earlier today.

She began by offering her condolences over Saturday’s attack in Ahvaz, noting that we condemn terrorism in all its forms.

She then reiterated the UK’s commitment to the Iran nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), noting that as long as Iran abided by its obligations under the deal, we would continue to take steps to ensure that Iran receives economic benefits from sanctions relief.

She also emphasised our ongoing concern at Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its destabilising regional activity, including in Yemen.

She then raised our consular cases in Iran, including that of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, before expressing her serious concern at Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ongoing detention, and called for her release.