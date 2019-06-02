PM words ahead of state visit: 3 June 2019

Speaking ahead of this evening’s State Banquet at Buckingham Palace – the first to be hosted for a US President since 2011 – Prime Minister Theresa May said:

“This is a significant week for the special relationship and an opportunity to further strengthen our already close partnership.

“During his State Visit to the UK the President and I will be taking part in an historic commemoration of the D-Day landings and the sacrifice our armed forces made 75 years ago.

“And as we reflect on our shared history and honour those who fought so bravely on the beaches of Normandy, we also look to the future.

“Our relationship has underpinned our countries’ security and prosperity for many years – and will continue to do so for generations to come.

“We do more together than any other nations in the world. We are the largest investors in each other’s economies and our strong trading relationship and close business links create jobs, opportunities and wealth for our citizens.

“Our security relationship too is deeper, broader and more advanced than with anyone else. Through joint military operations, unrivalled intelligence-sharing and our commitment to NATO, our global leadership remains at the heart of international peace and stability.

“So I look forward to welcoming President Trump to the UK and to building on the strong and enduring ties between our countries.”