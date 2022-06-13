PM welcomes attendees to London Tech Week

The Prime Minister welcomed attendees to London Tech Week, and paid tribute to the UK’s home grown talent in the sector. He reiterated that this government is committed to producing the best results in tech, investing £22billion into research and development.

He emphasised that we must continue working closely with international partners, while attracting new talent to the UK from across the globe. The Prime Minister emphasised that he wishes to continue seeing new jobs and growth in the sector right across the UK, driving forward the levelling up agenda.

He ended by expressing how he sees tech as one of the great glories of the UK, and that London Tech Week is more important now than it has ever been.