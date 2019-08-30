PM surprises young journalists at special ‘children’s lobby’

Boris Johnson joined the mini press conference as 13 schoolchildren, aged nine to 14, were quizzing his deputy press secretary Lucia Hodgson in No10 Downing Street.

The event was designed to give wannabe hacks insight into the world of political journalism and took place on the same day the government announced £14 billion will be invested in England’s primary and secondary schools.

The children asked the Prime Minister questions on a range of topics including his job, the NHS, the environment and Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

It was fantastic to meet such talented and articulate young journalists and answer their questions on the issues that really matter to them – the future of UK journalism is looking bright. As we level up education funding with a giant cash boost of £14bn, we’re helping children get all the skills and opportunities they need to pursue their dream jobs as they get older.

As well as meeting the Prime Minister the schoolchildren were given a tour of Number 10 and met the building’s most famous feline resident, Larry.