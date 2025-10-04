PM statement on the Middle East: 3 October 2025
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on the Middle East.
Hamas’ acceptance of the US peace plan is a significant step forwards. We strongly support President Trump’s efforts, which have brought us closer to peace than ever before.
There is now an opportunity to end the fighting, for the hostages to return home, and for humanitarian aid to reach those who so desperately need it. We call on all sides to implement the agreement without delay.
The UK, alongside our partners, stands ready to support further negotiations and to work towards sustainable peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.