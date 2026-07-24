PM statement on the Commonwealth Games: 24 July 2026

In 2024 the great city of Glasgow stepped up to save the Commonwealth Games. My thanks go to everyone who made that possible.

From my time as Mayor of Greater Manchester, I know the joy live sport can bring to a place.

Glaswegians are good fun and will be the warmest hosts to athletes and fans coming from 74 Commonwealth countries.

To the teams from all four home nations: good luck, and I’ll be watching. I’m a keen runner but I don’t fancy my chances against Josh Kerr’s one-mile world record!

We’re a country mad about sport, so let’s have more of it, in every part of the UK. It inspires people, builds stronger communities, and gives us all a bit more hope for the future – which is what I’m all about.