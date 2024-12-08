PM statement on Syria
Words from Prime Minister Keir Starmer on events in Syria.
The developments in Syria in recent hours and days are unprecedented, and we are speaking to our partners in the region and monitoring the situation closely.
The Syrian people have suffered under Assad’s barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure.
Our focus is now on ensuring a political solution prevails, and peace and stability is restored.
We call on all sides to protect civilians and minorities and ensure essential aid can reach the most vulnerable in the coming hours and days.